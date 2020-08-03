CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pearl Carpenter and her 5 kids have been busy the last several days getting back on their feet.

A week ago, Carpenter says they lost everything inside their house to a sudden fire.

3News' Ashley Gonzalez met with the family to learn how support from the Coastal Bend has already made a difference to this family.

Pearl told 3News since the fire, all the donations she and her kids have received from the community have been the greatest blessing.

Today at the Laguna Little Miss Kickball Field, volunteer coaches hosted a clothing donation drive that would benefit Pearl Carpenter and her 5 kids.

Carpenter says they lost everything inside their house to a fire.

Pearl says not being able to recover their belongings was one of the hardest experiences of their lives.

But, when the community heard about the devastating loss, she says they immediately stepped up and reached out, donating: shoes, socks, shirts and other clothing for her kids and even herself.

She says having that support meant everything.

"Working all day, every day, 24/7, just to make sure that my kids had what they had and then when I looked in the fire everything was gone. Everything you worked hard for is just gone, " said Carpenter.

"So just knowing that people are here to give to us because we lost everything, it feels amazing to have people behind your back, that are there to help you when you're at your lowest," added Carpenter.

Pearl and her 5 children were not home when the fire started, and there were no injuries reported.

