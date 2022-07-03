Family grateful for community support after losing everything in Falfurrias wildfire last week

"It still hurts to see it this way," said Natalia Benavidez. "Something that could have been prevented, taken away in a matter of minutes."

FALFURRIAS, Texas — A fire in Falufurrias claimed six homes and residents are still trying to find a sense of normalcy in the destruction.

The fire resulted in the evacuation of a nearby border patrol station in that part of town.

The fire broke out near County Road 300 off Highway 281 and spread to multiple structures including homes and vehicles on Friday.

Jacob and Natalia Benavidez couldn't help but think of all the hard work that was put into their home that was lost in the fire.

"Working days straight, never calling in. That is something that can't be replaced, all our memories of people who have passed," Natalia said.

The fire quickly spread before consuming the couple's trailer home. They told 3News that they only had matter of minutes to get out, the fire spreading almost like a tornado from one property to the next to the next.

The massive fire burned close to 300 acres. The cause of the fire is said to have been a rekindle from a car crash that occurred the night before. The car fire happened after a chase and human smuggling attempt.

"It still hurts to see it this way," Natalia said. "Something that could have been prevented, taken away in a matter of minutes."

Despite all that the family lost, the Benavidez's remain grateful after the community showed an overwhelming show of support.

"We had a lot of friends, family, coworkers reach out," Jacob said. "We had someone offer their RV, now staying at a guest house, overwhelming support, clothing money, still have people helping us."

Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos said that if the fire wasn't stopped where it was then the damages could have been much worse.

"The area affected by the fire is one of the most impoverished in the community," said Judge Ramos.

The Brooks County judge showed 3 News mountains of clothing and other donations being sorted inside a hanger. Those donations are being distributed to the families affected by the fire.

While household donations are still welcomed, Ramos asked that folks refrain from donating any more clothing.

You can call the county judge at (361) 389-1851 for more information on how to donate.

For now the Benavidez family and others are beginning the process of moving forward, thanks to help they have received from others.

