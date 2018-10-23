Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It took a Nueces County jury only two hours Tuesday to find a woman guilty or murder and engaging in organized crime.

37-year-old Chloe Huehlefeld was convicted for the murder of 47-year-old Stephanie Montez.

"She made everybody believe till the end that she couldn't have killed her, she was her friend, she was her best friend. and we really believed she was friends, sigh, she wasn't," said Janie Vega, mother of Stephanie.

Vega had tearful words of grief in an attempt to come to grips with the murder of her daughter who was killed over $20. Vega felt something wasn't right the first time she met Huehlenfeld.

"And I told Liz, I feel something, I don't like her here. Because I was gonna go live in a nursing home. She said mom but she doesn't have anywhere to go," Vega said.

According to Vega, her daughter was kind and caring and still can't believe she's gone.

"All we can say is that we're thankful that the jury saw that the evidence was sufficient that we found justice in this case for the victim," said Matt Manning, First Assistant District Attorney.

"The D.A.'s is putting everything we have into prosecuting these violent crimes. Also, we are paying attention to victims, we're paying attention to the community, and we're serving the ends of justice," said Jared Horton, Assistant District Attorney

The state offered Huehlefeld 40 years in exchange for her testimony against Cedric Greene. Three other people have been charged with Montez' death: Green, Jace Montange and Randy Dorsey. Dorsey made a plea deal with prosecutors.

The family will have to endure two more trials in the coming weeks.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII