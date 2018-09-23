KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) — A family is Kingsville was left shaken up after being held hostage inside of their home.

Kingsville Police Chief Ricardo Torres said the incident began at a separate house around 5:00 A.M. One suspect, he said, brandished a gun then took off in a stolen car with two other suspects.

The three men got into a car crash near Yoakam Avenue and 17th Street, Torres added, they then fled the scene.

Shortly after, the three suspects drove up to a nearby home and two of the men ran away. One of them, stayed behind, law enforcement officials said.

Then, the suspects broke into a home on East Yoakam Street and held a family hostage.

"Fortunately, the family was able to talk him out of doing anything to them so they were all released," Chief Torres said.

The SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene. They were able to convince the suspect to leave the home and he was arrested around 7:30 A.M.

Chief Torres said luckily, there were no injuries but investigators are still searching for the two other suspects. The identity of the arrested suspect has not been released. Officials believe he suffers from mental issues. If you have any information on this case, call (361) 592-4311.

