Family honors man who died in Padre Island car crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 21 year old man passed away in a car accident a year ago on Whitecap Boulevard. Today, his family hosted an event to celebrate the young man's life.

The event, "Colton's Cars for Life Meet and Car Run," was held at Hardknocks Sports Bar and Grill for those who knew Colton Wade. It was a way to showcase his love for cars.

The event was organized by Wade's family and friends in his car group, which gathers to showcase their cars and raise money for various causes.

This week's cause was focused on organ donation. This was something Wade supported and signed up for before he died.

His mother, Jennifer Wade, spoke with 3NEWS and said, "It was important for us to showcase something that he loved as well as bring awareness to our cause."

"They're are four other families out there that we know of, probably more, that their lives were impacted and changed forever," Jennifer said. "I mean, they were given the gift of life for longer." She added.

Joshua Bellou was in the car with Wade during the accident. He said, he doesn't remember what happened, and has tried to understand why ever since.

"I feel like god just wanted him at that time, like he wanted him to go to, you know, the kingdom." Bellou explained, "Me on the other hand, I feel like I still have to work for my, work for my stuff. And, so maybe that's why I'm still here, I feel like maybe that's why god spared me."

Bellou said he now lives his life with a new purpose. "I'm trying to work hard and be successful the way that he would want me to be, you know what I mean? I'm trying to be, I'm trying to be the best version of him for me." He said.

Many others came out and supported for Wade before they drove off to his memorial. Followed by that, they went to Stingray's in Port Aransas which was one of his favorites.

"To see everyone here showing their support and their love and their generosity to the family, that is, that's very appreciated. I feel like he's watching us, I feel like he would be proud of this." Lori Mccain said.

Jennifer Wade said, she hopes the event will encourage more people to sign up to be organ donors.

If you or anyone you know is interested in signing up, Click here to find out more information on becoming an organ donor.

