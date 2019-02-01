CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A benefit was held Wednesday to help cover funeral costs for 26-year-old Francisco Cabrialez, the man killed Saturday morning in a drive-by shooting on SPID near Kostoryz Road.

According to police, it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday when a white sport utility vehicle pulled up beside the vehicle that Cabrialez was driving along SPID, opened fire and sped away. Cabrialez was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At last report, Corpus Christi police were still searching for the white SUV that involved in the shooting. They released images Tuesday of another vehicle of interest and are hoping to speak with the driver.

Relatives of Cabrialez gathered at noon Wednesday for a benefit at the Negrete Lounge at 1108 South Port Avenue. They are selling meals for $8 consisting of a hamburger, chips and drink until the food runs out.

Cabrialez leaves behind five children.

