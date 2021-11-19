Family in Alice protesting middle school over bullying concerns

The family is out in front of the school in the hopes that they get enough attention that they'll finally get some answers from the school.

ALICE, Texas — A family is protesting an Alice middle school in Alice over claims their daughter is being bullied and even threatened by classmates.

11-year-old Skylah Buentello is out protesting in front of her school instead of being in the classroom at William Adams Middle School. She and her family are upset because they claim Skylah has continued to be the victim of bullying and threats in and out of school.

Her mother said Skylah had been bullied at school in the past. Then, she said last weekend, a number of kids went on a cyber bullying attack against her daughter. Mom said there were threats made and violence promised. So, she said she filed a police report and then complained to school officials on Monday.

“They know the reason she's not going to school and I said if you all are willing to take me to court, by all means go ahead and take me for truancy,” Mother Michelle Buentello said. “But I have every screenshot, and all the recordings and if my daughter doesn't feel safe in school, I am going to protect her. We are her protection."

Lisa Castillo is Skylah's stepparent and tells 3News she didn't feel like the principal did much to allay her fears about her stepdaughter’s safety.

"The principal really didn't do much, mind you, we are already at Friday and yet we have not heard anything from the principal, from teachers, even from central office," Castillo said.

3News went to the Alice ISD Superintendent for some answers.

"I don't know why a parent would say that because in this case they have been communicated with both of the campus administrator level and both with the assistant principal and the principal and at the central level with staff here, to include our deputy superintendent,” Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough said.

The superintendent added that they are continuing to investigate the case. Meanwhile, Skylah remains out of school and on the picket line.

“I'd rather be in school then at home because I'll learn more at school then just staying at home and learn nothing,” Skylah said.

Skylah and her family say they're going to continue to protest until they know that it will be safe again for her to go back into the classroom.

