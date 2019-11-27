KINGSVILLE, Texas — A family in Kingsville is making sure others in their neighborhood don't go without a Thanksgiving meal. They call themselves 'Angels on Assignment' and have spent the last few days boxing holiday meals for families in need.

"Last night, we had four turkeys to give away, and my nephew said he was going to do four more," Rosie Alvarado said.

Box after box, is filled with everything a family needs for a hearty holiday dinner.

"The first year we gave out Christmas toys went to turkey giveaways, things like that," Alvarado said.

Alvarado and her family packed the boxes with care before the meals are sent to deserving families.

"My dream is to give to hundreds of people, because I know the need is there. We've struggled ourselves," Alvarado said.

The Alvarado family does not take donations; instead, they do it all themselves with the help of each other.

The action from the family is a gesture out of the kindness of their hearts, but there is another reason that drives them.

"We do it to remember our son Guadalupe who passed away 12 years ago," Alvarado said. "He was a good-hearted loving, caring person."

Guadalupe was just 15 years old when he was diagnosed with cancer.

According to Rosie, they were blessed with two more years with him before he ultimately lost his battle in 2007.

"If we can assist in a little way, then we can do it," Alvarado said.

The Alvarado family carries on Guadalupe's name with their generous acts of kindness.

"I pray every night that he would be happy with what we are doing to continue his memory," Alvarado said.

