SAN DIEGO, Texas — A family in San Diego, Texas, was left without a home after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

While the cause of the fire is still unknown, fire investigators believe it may have been intentionally set.

According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, San Diego Fire Chief Juan Soliz said a call came in around 5 a.m. to report the fire at the intersection of South Victoria and Saint Charles Street.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames and was a total loss.

Soliz told the Alice Echo-News Journal that arson is a possibility in the fire because the family had received threats stemming from a feud with another family.

Neighbors told fire crews on the scene that the fire started at the back of the home. No one was hurt in the fire, but the family was left with nothing.

If you are interested in donating to help this family in need, a donation drop off is located at the Chubby's Grocery Store at 4554 South FM 1329 in San Diego.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: