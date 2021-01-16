Family loses everything in a house fire near Lake Corpus Christi

While they were only able to make it out with just the clothes on their back, the couple still considers themselves lucky.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A young couple and their two-year-old son went through quite the ordeal when they woke up to their rental home engulfed in flames late Thursday night.

The blaze broke out just before 10: 00 p.m. at White Point on the Sandia side of Lake Corpus Christi.

Ricky Moreno told 3News he had just gone to bed soon after arriving home from his job at STX Beef. His wife woke him up to let him know their house was on fire.

The two had just enough time to grab their 2-year-old son and run downstairs and make it safely outside.

While they were only able to make it out with just the clothes on their back, the couple still considers themselves lucky.

"Our lives. Just getting out. Lucky for our son and each other and just all the support we've had from the community," said Ricky Moreno and Brianna Edwards.

The family said firefighters from across the area were on the scene until the early morning hours. There's no word on what caused the fire.

If you would like to help this family, they need clothing, diapers and any financial assistance as they try to get back on their feet.

To donate, you can call Candice Moreno at (361) 660-0778.

Fire crews involved:

Sandia

Swinney Switch

Tynan

OGFD

Beeville

Mathis

Skidmore

Bluntzer

George West

Acadian EMS

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.