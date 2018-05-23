Relatives have identified the victim in an officer-involved shooting that took place in Mathis, Texas, Tuesday as 49-year-old Marty Sendejo.

According to police, Mathis Police Chief Pete Saenz was responding to a burglary call around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of St. Mary's and 7th streets and confronted the Sendejo. That confrontation resulted in Sendejo being shot.

Sendejo was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

