'Sad and in pieces': Family mourns loss of Corpus Christi mom right before holidays

Crystal Rives was walking to a convenience store when she was hit and killed by a car while crossing McArdle Rd., her family said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crystal Rives was a mother, sister, daughter and primary caregiver to many in her family. She was the sole provider for her two young children and made sure her father, who has early onset dementia, always had everything he needed.

She loved the holidays and always tried to get family members from different locations across the country together. Her last holiday with her family was Thanksgiving. She knew everyone couldn't be in the same place, so she set up a video group chat for everyone.

"She knew she had to do that," her brother, Ashton Stinson, said.

On Friday, Dec. 9, tragedy struck. Rives was walking to a convenience store when she was hit by a car and killed when crossing McArdle Rd, her family said. It was just after 6:20 p.m. and the area she was walking in was not well lit, according to officials from the Corpus Christi Police Department. The driver who hit her stopped and called police and is not facing any charges, officials said.

Her family is in mourning. Her and her brother have been close since childhood.

"Me being her big brother, she looked up to me tremendously," Stinson said. "Any types of things she may have had questions about she would call me, and that never changed as adults."

Her children are now facing a life without her.

"She definitely was a role model for her kids in showing them that no matter what they go through in life, you can't sit there and be stagnant, you have to push forward," Stinson said.

The holidays were her favorite time of the year, Stinson said. "She wanted to bring holiday joy to everybody, she was a great bundle of joy to be around."

Her family is now facing the heartbreaking task of planning her funeral.

"I feel, even though I am hurt and sad and in pieces with everything that's going on, I do feel thankful that I am able to be here for her, even though she's passed, in this time of trying to give her the proper homegoing that she deserves to have," Stinson said. "She did dedicate so much of her time to her kids and our dad and she always put herself on the backburner to make sure everybody else was taken care of, and here it is that she's needing somebody to take care of her... I feel like its a blessing to be here to do so."

The family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and also to get funds to help her two small children. You can donate here.