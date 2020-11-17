Family mourns loss of loved one who died in Sunday night shooting

Aunt MJ Castillo says Ruben was very active in his children's lives, dedicating every hour of his day to keeping his kids on the straight and narrow.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 35-year-old father of six is dead after a weekend shooting on the city's Westside. Corpus Christi Police have two people of interest in the death of Ruben Castillo.

It was just after midnight at An's Market near the intersection of South Port and Tarlton that Castillo was shot and killed following some kind of altercation.

At this point, no arrests have been made in this case, but Corpus Christi Police have released two pictures of two men who they believe could be connected with the shooting. Police are asking anyone with information to call 886-2600.

In the meantime, the family of Ruben Castillo are speaking out, the family tells 3News their loved one was taken away not only from them, but from his six children.

"Everybody thinks ok this was, a drive-by, drug deal gone wrong you know because of the neighborhood, when it was nothing like that,” said MJ Castillo, Ruben Castillo’s aunt.

Castillo tells 3News her nephew was not a gang member or involved with drugs or other illicit behavior. Castillo says Ruben was a dedicated father of six children; proud of his two sons, ages 15 and 14 and just as proud of his four daughters, ages 13, 6, 3 and a one year old.



Castillo tells 3News Ruben was one of four boys in the Castillo family all growing up in the same west side neighborhood.



Castillo says Ruben was very active in his children's lives, dedicating every hour of his day to keeping his kids on the straight and narrow.

“It was all about you know getting his kids where they needed to go. They were always in, you know tournaments and stuff like that outta town, out of town with the kids taking them to tournaments and football games and whatever sports they were in,” said Castillo.

Castillo said Ruben had his nightly routine down, always checking on his mom.

“That was the last thing he told you know his mom. I’m ready to go to bed, I’m gonna go grab me something to drink and I’m going home,” said Castillo. “I had just stepped in the shower when they called me.”

While Corpus Christi Police investigators have released photos of two people of interest.

Castillo says she thinks Ruben knew who did this to him. Tonight, the Castillo family, Ruben’s three remaining brothers are working to organize a benefit in hope of raising money to help with burial costs.