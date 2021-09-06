Family mourns loved one who died Sunday night in Rockport

“He was all about helping people out, doing everything he can," said Nicole Leasman.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Sunday night the family of William Mullennix or who many knew as Billy, and cowboy, received news that no family ever wants to hear.

“When we got the call, we just knew, we thought maybe he had a seizure or something happened and we were just taken back finding out that someone shot him,” said William’s niece, Nicole Leasman.

William’s niece Nicole Leasman tells 3News it was Sunday when the neighbors kids saw William laying on his side

“At the time he had blood coming out of his ear, they didn’t realize at that point that he had been shot,” said Leasman.

“They started performing CPR, paramedics got there they took over once they were there they realized he had been shot in his ear and rushed him to the hospital, from there he was put on life support which he didn’t make it.”

Leasman and her family are in shock and disbelief. Pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“Someone had to see this, or someone knows something. If they do, we’re wanting them to come forward so we can have some closure on this,” said Leasman.

Friends and loved ones from near and far shared memories on social media.

“It’s just been amazing between the two communities, all the phone calls all the contributions we’ve already hit our goal on the GoFundMe page and people are still donating,” said Leasman.

William is remembered by his family, children, friends, and his dog Chance who was always by his side.

“His little dog chance if you saw one the other one was there with him. They were pretty inseparable,” said Leasman.

William’s family is looking for answers and for closure.

“He will be missed by many, the community and his family and friends just want to find out who did this to him and why and just want closure,” said Leasman.

The investigation is underway, if you have any information call the Aransas County Sheriff's Office.

A GoFundMe has been set up by family to help with funeral expenses.

