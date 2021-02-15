4 children among 6 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning

The family reportedly used a charcoal grill to warm the inside of their home for about four hours before they got sick.

CYPRESS, Texas — A family was rushed to a Cypress-area hospital in the middle of the winter storm because they were trying to stay warm inside their Cypress-area home.

Six people, including four children, were taken to an area hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department. The children ranged in age from 5 years old to 10 years old.

Cy-Fair FD officials said the family used a charcoal grill to warm their apartment in the 8500 block of Easton Commons Drive for about four hours on Monday afternoon.

One adult and one child are listed in critical condition. The condition of the others is not known at this time.

Authorities wanted to remind people to never use a grill or over to heat their home. Also, don't run a generator inside. Doing so produces carbon monoxide.

Carbon monoxide is called the silent killer because it’s a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas. Most people don’t know it’s there. Symptoms of CO poisoning include dizziness, fatigue and vomiting.

Check your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms. These devices are essential to warn you of a fire or dangerous malfunction with a furnace, water heater, fireplace or stove. Test your alarms monthly and change batteries every year.