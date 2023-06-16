Family of motorcycle crash victim honors his life with safety awareness campaign

Since his passing, Austin's family has worked relentlessly to build motorcycle awareness by placing signs with his memory across the city.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been five months since the loss of 27-year-old motorcyclist Austin Gonzalez, who died in a crash.

The biggest one yet is located along Interstate 37.

Austin's father, Joe Gonzalez, said he is on a mission to spread awareness through his son's accident.

"We don't want his death to be in vain," he said. "When I look at this photo I just see his laughter and the smiles that he brought to everybody because he was just that."

Joe told 3NEWS that his son was a breath of fresh air to those he encountered.

"He was all about joy and laughter and love," he said.

And now, because of the new signage, Joe said that strangers will see Austin from miles away.

"Keeps his name out there. And the awareness for motorcycles," he said.

Raymond Guerrero was one of Austin's childhood friends. He said that the signage isn't just to bring awareness but also to provide comfort to Austin's loved ones.

"I work down here so I drive past him every morning," Guerrero said. “Just the wording alone is touching.”

Joe said the initiative came just in time for what would have been Austin's 28th birthday.

"This is a part of our healing, to keep him alive, to keep his message and memory alive," he said. "I know he'd be proud, I see that image, and I see him looking at me. Every rider that rides, and every driver that drives, can look into his eyes and realize that his message is: just look out for us," he said.

If residents would like to pay their respects, the billboard is located at the Southern Minerals exit off of Interstate 37, heading south.

It will remain at that location for the rest of June.

