CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi family is hoping the lighting along Saratoga Boulevard will be upgraded soon after their 34-year-old nephew was hit by a vehicle just a couple of weeks ago. He is still recovering from major injuries.

"We heard the ambulance and she said, 'I just said I hope it's not my nephew and it was.' I couldn't believe it," said Debbie Eulenfield, the aunt of Steven Hudspeth.

Hudspeth is still recovering from major injuries all over his body.

"Both legs broken. A shattered knee. All of his ligaments in his legs are torn. His ACL is torn. He's got severe brain swelling, bleeding on the brain," Eulenfield said. "The whole left side of his brain is swelling so it's affecting the left side of his body."

Eulenfield said he has always been like a son to her but since the accident, she said he's just not the same.

"I go up to see him everyday and I sit there with him and he doesn't know who I am," Eulenfield said.

Eulenfield went back to the scene of the accident the morning after and said based on what she saw -- or actually, didn't see -- has left her wondering, "Could this have been prevented?"

"I think had there been more lighting it wouldn't have happened to Steven," Eulenfield said.

Richard Martinez is the Director of Public Works for the City of Corpus Christi. He said every accident that happens leads to more research.

"We do need to improve our lighting system throughout the city and we're working with our energy partners to help us do that," Martinez said.

The plan couldn't come soon enough.

"In just this year alone, Bay Area Hospital is saying that they received 11 patients that were pedestrians in pedestrian-auto accidents," Martinez said. "Three of those accidents happening on Saratoga."

"Two, three, four-thousand pound vehicle against a 150-200 pound individual, and obviously the results are going to be devastating," said Sr. Officer Travis Pace of the Corpus Christi Police Department. "I've seen stuff that is just unimaginable."

Pace said accidents involving pedestrians hit home.

"A motorist not paying attention struck the vehicle that I was helping and ultimately hit me and broke my leg," Pace said, recalling an incident in his own past.

Pace said no matter what, if you're the pedestrian or the one behind the wheel, always be aware of your surroundings.

"Even though you have the right of way, watch the cars that are coming. Don't assume that they're watching you. You have to invest in your own safety," Pace said. "The people driving, when you're coming up to an intersection, slow down a little bit."

