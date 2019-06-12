CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six puppies accompanied by their mother live to see another day as they begin their journey to finding a forever home.

While the puppies journey started in Robstown, they will have traveled all over south texas.

The puppies were going to spend their life in a shelter until animal control officer Jakquelynne Shepheard got in contact with the non-profit organization Pilots n Paws.

Pilots n Paws is a non-profit that takes neglected and abused dogs and flies them to their new homes using a private jet.

"All dogs need a chance, and at that, it just takes the right person to adopt, Shepheard said.

The team picked up the animals in Corpus Christi and will to take them to their new home in Austin. The animals will be fostered until they can be adopted out.

For more on adopting a homeless shelter dog or cat or how you can get involved with the County's Animal Services, you can call at 361-387-5701.

