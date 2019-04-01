Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A fiery collision left one man dead and four people severely injured on New Year's Day.

28-year-old Richard Lopez was driving his vehicle the wrong way on SPID and hit another car head-on sending four people to the hospital.

Families involved in the accident never imaged to start 2019 with a tragedy.

"His lungs are burned and collapsed his back is broken," said Celina Serna, father involved in the accident.

Serna was not in the car at the time, but both her parents, her brother Jason and his 19-year-old girlfriend Michelle De Leon all were.

During an interview, Serna clings onto Jason's infantryman picture.

"They were on their way to the airport to go drop him off to say bye to him because he was on his way back to you know serving his country," said Melissa Lara, daughter involved in the accident.

All four were rushed to the hospital and had undergone numerous surgeries.

"They all suffered major injuries. Not just bumps and bruises," Serna said.

According to De Leon's mother, Melissa Lara, she always worried about her daughter getting behind the wheel.

"I always emphasized, drive safe. Protect others on the road," Lara said.

What Lara never imagined was a passenger in the backseat getting hit by a wrong way driver.

"She will never be the same, and she has realized that. Also, it hurts her," Lara said.

According to Lara, through the tragedy family and friends have never left their side.

"Jason says will you go tell Shelly that I love her and I hope she's doing well you know and they tell her," Lara said.

Lara and Serna hold on to prayers and hope but are also thinking about Lopez's family.

"We do feel sorry about the loss of the young man in the other, and I do hope the family is coping with that, and we have been praying for them as well," Lara said.

The four still in the hospital have a long road to recovery.

"I'm just waiting for them to come back home," Serna said.

© 2019 KIII