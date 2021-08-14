Family of three dead after overnight murder suicide in Portland

According to the Portland Police Department, Roel Garza shot his wife and 5-year-old son twice.

PORTLAND, Texas — A husband, wife and their five-year-old son are dead after a murder suicide in the City of Portland, according to police.

Portland Police say a call from the husband came in around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police say when they arrived, they discovered three bodies.

According to Chief of Police Mark Cory, the father and husband, Roel Garza shot and killed his wife and son. Cory says he shot both twice and after calling police he shot himself.

Cory says they believe this was premeditated and they are still investigating. According to Cory the last murder suicide that took place in the city was five years ago.

