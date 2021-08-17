'He truly loved his friends': Rise School mourns the loss of 5-year-old killed by his father in Portland

A family of three is dead after a murder suicide in which a father shot his wife and son before killing himself, according to police.

PORTLAND, Texas — Three people were found dead at a home in Portland on Saturday, according to Portland Police Chief Mark Cory.

36-year-old Jennifer Phillips and her five-year-old son Eli Garza were killed by the boy's father who has been identified as 56-year-old Roel Garza.

Chief Cory said the father made a frantic 911 call before turning the gun on himself.

It happened on August 14 around 1:30 a.m. when emergency dispatchers got the call to respond to a home along Escondido Street on the northeast side of Portland.

When police got to the home, they found the door wide open and went inside to discover three bodies. Chief Cory said the officers were impacted by the discovery.

"It's a difficult situation when you walk in on a welfare check and you discover three deceased bodies and especially one's a child so we're are working diligently at this time to work with the officers that were on the call to get them any employee assistance they might need," Cory said.

Police said they are in the beginning stages of the investigation and will continue to follow up leads in search of additional answers as to what they suspect is a murder suicide.

As for Eli, he was a beloved student and friend who attended the Rise School of Corpus Christi for the last three years.

"The lives he's [Eli] touched every day here at the Rise School from getting out of the car every morning, mom dropping him off being independent, I got it, he didn't want help getting out of the car, but we knew he needed help, guidance, to make sure he didn't fall," Vanessa Nisbet, the Executive Director at the Rise School said. "He was just strong and he wanted to do everything himself because he was strong."

Nisbet said Eli was full of life and always came into school with a smile on his face. She said his mother, Jennifer, was his biggest advocate and they both leave behind lasting memories that will have an impact on the staff at the school for years to come.

"Courageous, strong bubbly and just wanted to be with his friends," Nisbet said. "His friends was his safe place. He truly loved his friends."