Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The family of the wrong-way driver who died in a fiery collision on New Year's Day spoke with 3News Friday.

28-year-old Richard Lopez went to Odem High School and is described to be a caring person that would be there for anyone.

Lopez received his bachelor's degree from Boston and planned to complete his masters at Washington State before turning 30.

Lopez's step-sister Kayla Quezada shared her last moments with her brother two days before he passed away.

Although the Lopez family are still waiting for a full investigation, they know their brother did not want to hurt anyone.

"He probably thought there was an exit that's probably why his right turn signal was on; I feel like I thought he was going to get on an exit. We're not sure. I wish I would know," Quezada said. "He was not, my older sister she spent it with him they said he was not under the influence they said he seemed fine."

The Lopez family is dealing with negative messages from people on Facebook, and they reached out to the other family in the vehicle Lopez hit letting them know if they are there for them.

As the investigation continues Corpus Christi Police Department, it is still unclear if Lopez was under the influence.

