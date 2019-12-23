CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people and two dogs were left without a home just two days before Christmas after a fire destroyed their garage apartment.

The fire broke out at around 5:30 a.m. Monday on Jose Drive and West Point. One woman inside woke up to the smell of smoke and quickly got everyone out of the house, including her pets.

Fortunately fire crews were able to contain the blaze quickly and no one was hurt. No other structures were damaged.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.

