Beeville (KIII News) — More than two dozen protesters stood in front of the Bee County Courthouse Monday afternoon demanding justice for 19-year-old murder victim Austin Salinas.

Salinas was gunned down Aug. 1 in front of his father's Beeville home. Two men were arrested for the crime, but Salinas' family believes there were more people responsible.

Members of the Homicide Survivors Support Group organized the protest, standing side-by-side with the Salinas family. Protesters said there are three people walking free in Beeville when they should be behind bars.

"If you're in a vehicle with somebody and they murder somebody and you point the finger at this person, then you are released just because you said it was him," said Lupita Gonzalez of the Homicide Survivors Support Group. "That is the selective justice we are speaking of."

Gonzalez said the three other people were found inside a car that was seen leaving the crime scene. Police questioned everyone inside the car but ended up only arresting two men, 19-year-old Cameron Lerma and 36-year-old Greg Bohac.

Lerma was charged with aggravated assault, and Bohac was charged with murder.

The Bee County District Attorney's Office and Beeville Police Department said they are still very deep in their investigation.

"Once we receive all of the evidence in the case, then when we bring indictments then the people who are free today may not be so free tomorrow," Assistant District Attorney James Sales said.

The DA's office and police said they feel for the Salinas family and understand their need for justice, but when they gather evidence and build their case they want to do it right. They said that can take time and skipping any steps could jeopardize the process.

Protesters received a lot of honks of support the few hours they were at the courthouse. Salinas' family said the community has really embraced them during this time.

