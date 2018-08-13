CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Less than a week after an arrest was made in connection to the brutal death of a Robstown toddler, the family has decided to speak out.

In December 18-month-old Arabella Sanchez was found beaten to death inside her mother's home.

The Sanchez family was estranged from the toddler's mother, Chastity Herrera, during the time of Arabella's death but said if they had been part of her life, maybe they could have been able to protect her.

Arabella's father Ezekial Sanchez was in jail and didn't get to attend his daughters funeral but his brother Adrian Sanchez spoke to 3 News shortly after Arabella's death.

Their family was visibly heartbroken about the way the toddler died and the fact that most of them never got the chance to meet her.

Initially, police arrested and charged Herrera based on evidence found at the scene.

According to Mark Gonzalez, once DNA evidence was tested, they found it did not belong to Herrera but rather her boyfriend, Daniel Ortiz.

Murder charges were dropped against Herrera , and at the same time, investigators were on their way to capture Ortiz.

Ortiz was found and arrested in Woodville, Texas about 100 miles northeast of Houston and was transferred to Nueces County.

The Sanchez family said they were pleased with police capturing Ortiz but Herrera's release was a suprise to them all.

"She's innocent of not killing Arabella but still she should have been there to protect her like the mother

The Sanchez family said they had their suspicions about Ortiz after the toddlers death when an affidavit released details about evidence found in Arabella's diaper.

On Dec. 15, 2017, police responded to a home on the 500 block of Pat Shutter Street to find 18-month-old Arabella Sanchez unresponsive.

Sanchez was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

According to a medical examiner, Sanchez died from blunt force trauma.Sanchez suffered numerous broken bones, bruising to significant organs including her heart, and bleeding from her scalp.

At the time of the incident, Herrera told police she hadn't seen her daughter since the night before.

Ortiz was booked into the Nueces County Jail Tuesday morning and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The Sanchez family said they were relieved Ortiz was behind bars but they won't have closure until his trial where they hope to find out what really happened and if he's found guilty.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII