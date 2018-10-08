Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A family is speaking out Thursday night after their loved one was killed in a deadly shooting on Aug. 1.

19-year-old Austin Salinas was shot in front of his father's home in the 1500 block of South Adams in Beeville and died at the hospital shortly after.

After only a week the Salinas family is still trying to cope with the news of Austin's death, but they said they couldn't have any peace until everyone responsible for his death is behind bars.

"He had a huge heart, and he was caring," said Juana Rodriguez, Austin Salinas' mom.

Rodriguez and the woman Austin loved sit-in in the place where he spent some of his last moments.

"I can't mourn yet. Because of my anger. I miss my son," Rodriguez said.

"Me and Austin had just got off the phone. He said he was going to sleep and we said we love you to each other. 30 minutes later I got a phone call from his friend," said Victoria Smith, Austin Salinas' girlfriend.

Police in the area pulled over a truck leaving the scene with five people inside. After investigating they arrested two of the men 19-year-old Cameron Lerma and 36-year-old Greg Bohac.

"I don't understand how three people could be out if obviously, they were there. They don't deserve to be out, and they took someone so innocent and so beautiful," Smith said.

According to Greg Bohac's ex-wife Christina Blanchette, he was abusive and has a past with the law but never received a lengthy stay in jail.

Blanchette said Greg even stalked her when she moved to Portland.

"I've been telling Portland PD for ten years he's going to kill somebody one day. I just really thought it was going to end up being me," Blanchette said.

Blanchette felt for the Salinas' family and said she hopes this time Greg stays behind bars.

"We were planning on having a family. We were talking about it before this all happened," Smith said.

For now, all the family can do is cherish the years they had with Austin and hope the people that are responsible for his death are brought to justice.

"I am proud of the person and the man that he was becoming. I was proud to call him my son. I am proud to call him my son," Rodriguez said. "I trust that they are going to do everything in their power to take care of everything."

