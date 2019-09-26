CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff High School senior Mary Crossland and her mom said they were shocked about how a school's vice principal reacted to their peaceful demonstration of See You At the Pole.

"It's something I look forward to every year," Crossland said.

See You at the Pole is a day of student prayer celebrated around the world and leading the meeting for the second year in a row at Flour Bluff High School was Crossland.

"It's just a cool event where you get to get together with other Christians or just people and just pray for your community," Crossland said.

According to Crossland, she received permission from the school's security guard to invite people on the cafeteria's microphone.

"I only brought three dozen donuts. I thought that was too much and then all of a sudden there was like a hundred and something people," Crossland said.

Warmed by the support of her peers Crossland said what happened next left her shocked.

"I had just opened my bible. I was going to read a verse. She interrupted me before I could even say anything," Crossland said.

Crossland said it was the high school's vice-principal.

"Started yelling at us and telling us we were pushing our beliefs on these minors," Crossland said.

Mary's mother Michelle was coming back with more donuts when saw what happened.

"Seeing her yell at her I was really upset," Michelle said.

According to Michelle, Principal James Crenshaw was not present during the incident but called her husband to apologize.

"I would have liked to have gotten something from the vice principal just because Mr. Crinshaw is nice. I don't consider him to be the one who did anything wrong. It was just the way she acted," Mary said.

Crenshaw released the following statement on Facebook:

"We wholeheartedly support the free speech of our students. At no time do we ever intentionally take away their right to gather in a recognized area of the school. I have personally apologized to the student's family for disrupting the gathering of the 'See You At The Pole' event. We welcome students who would like to take part in a reschedule of the event to do so."

"We love Flour Bluff. We love the school, the coaches, the teachers. Crenshaw's awesome I've never met her before I'm sure she's nice. It's just the way it was handled was sad," Michelle said.

