Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The parents of a young woman who was murdered in 2016 by her boyfriend are speaking out Tuesday night after her killer agreed to a plea deal in court.

32-year-old Nigel Green confessed to the brutal killing of 28-year-old Carina Castellanos and will be going to prison for 40 years.

Green agreed to the plea deal just one day after he first rejected the plea deal. Accepting the deal keeps him from facing life in prison.

Jury Selection was supposed to be underway Tuesday, and Castellanos' parents are shocked by the outcome.

"You are lucky you got the 40 years because I don't believe justice was served today. To me, you deserve life," Robin Castellanos said.

Robin and Milo Castellanos were able to speak directly to Green in Judge Jack Pulcher's courtroom after he accepted the plea deal.

The Castellanos said their daughter's life is worth more than 40 years.

Green confessed to killing his girlfriend in 2016 after a history of domestic abuse.

The Castellanos expected the case to go to trial.

"Nigel Green does not deserve to ever to be free. He deserves life in prison. We are told he will get out in his mid to late 60s. He will get to spend his older years with his family. Our daughter will never get this," Robin said.

"In this case, there were a number of considerations the attornies had to take, that they did take into mind, and that factored into the plea offer. More so than that, there was some confusion whether the court would take the plea unless the family were on board, and it's my understanding those circumstances changed, so everyone including those in our office was caught off guard once the court did accept the plea," said Matt Manning, first assistant district attorney with Nueces County.

The victim's father also spoke out by making a plea to anyone who might be in an abusive relationship.

"Unfortunately, she paid the ultimate price. Domestic violence is real. It's real, and it's hurtful. Please get help, get away. This is what happens when you don't get away from a domestic abuse situation," Milo said.

According to Milo, if his daughter was alive, she would have celebrated her 29th birthday on Wednesday.

A part of the deal for Green is that he waived any rights to appeal the decision.

