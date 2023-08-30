Family receives keys to new home in heartwarming Habitat for Humanity ceremony

The non-profit held the traditional key and ribbon cutting ceremony for Irma Garcia. She first applied for a new home back in 2021.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi presented keys to a family who are finally getting to move into their new home.

The non-profit held the traditional key and ribbon cutting ceremony for Irma Garcia. She first applied for a new home back in 2021.

Garcia said it was a lot of hard work to get to this moment.

"I put the walls up in this house, we put the floors down, so when I got here it was just a lot, you know? And so it's really cool seeing us finally moving in this weekend. It's awesome," she said.

Garcia said she is blessed and grateful for this opportunity. She has put in 300 "sweat equity" hours, with at least 100 hours earned in construction. In addition, homeowners have to complete financial education classes, covering topics such as budgeting, investing, planning for the future, as well as Habitat Homeowner Mortgages.

