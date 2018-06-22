It was nine months ago that Jon Grant, his wife Jocelyn Davis and their family lost their Port Aransas home to Hurricane Harvey.

FEMA placed them in a hotel in Mcallen for about a month.

In in October, the family of six found a home outside of Robstown.

They had lived there up until this week.

On Wednesday they woke to the up to about four feet of water outside their home.

The water then rose up to the flooring of their home causing it to shift and eventually separate.

Now, back to square one, the family is currently staying at a hotel here in Corpus Christi.

And as they try to plan their next move... they're just grateful they're together.

Click here to help donate.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII