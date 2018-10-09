CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII News) — With candles lit and Rosaries in hand, Nadia Ramos's family remembered the vivacious and ambitious 22-year-old.

"She was going to Del Mar, trying to get a degree, we were all happy, we were proud of her," Johnny Laureles, Ramos's boyfriend's grandpa said.

On Friday night, Ramos was shot and killed while waiting at a red light on Friday, September 7th. Ramos's seven-year-old son was also in the car.

On Sunday night, Nadia's family and friends gathered at her boyfriend's grandparent's house for a Rosary ceremony and prayers.

"I'm just so heartbroken for my grandson and my little great grandson," Laureles added.

Nadia's loved ones recalled her beautiful smile and unconditional love for her family.

"If you ask her to help you she would help you, I mean I've never heard her say no," Laureles said.

Ramos, a Ray High School graduate, was on track to become a sonogram technician. Her family said they're heartbroken that she will never be able to live out her dream.

Ramos's boyfriend's grandma Mary Hovey added she's equally heartbroken that her grandson and great grandson are grieving the loss. Hovey recalled a conversation she had with the young boy after he watched his mother die.

"'Grandma today is the worst day of my life,' I said what's wrong and he said 'my mom got killed.'"

Although the sting of a life taken too soon still hurts Nadia's family and friends, they said the news of an arrest in her murder lessened the hurt.

"I just yelled out they caught him!" Laureles said.

"Justice will be served," Jovey added.

Unfortunately, Ramos and her boyfriend didn't have life insurance, which means their families will have to cover funeral and burial expenses. They have started a Go Fund Me to raise money for the expenses. They hope to have a barbecue benefit soon as well.

