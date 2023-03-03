x
CCPD: Family reports woman who was last seen on Corpus Christi's West Side missing

The last time family members said they had contact with her was at the end of February.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 21-year-old woman has been reported missing to Corpus Christi Police Department officers. 

Babe Nobblen was last seen at an apartment complex close to the Hwy 358 and Interstate 37 interchange on Corpus Christi's West Side in late February.

Her family reported her missing on Feb. 27, and describe her as being 4-11, weighing 165 lbs. with multi-colored hair and brown eyes.  She also occasionally wears glasses.

Anyone with current information about Nobblen is asked to call CCPD at (361) 886-2840 or (361) 886-2600.

