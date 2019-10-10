CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department needs your help to find a girl who went missing in Flour Bluff.

14-year-old Xitziara Abigail Guerra was last seen Tuesday entering a white SUV at Glenoak Apartments. Guerra stands 5 foot 3 inches tall.

If you have any information on Guerra's whereabouts, contact the police at 361-886-2600.

