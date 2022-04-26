Family shares how drunk driving continues to impact them for years to come

3News spoke with a woman who, like the McCollum family, lost a loved one to a drunk driver 17 years ago.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new study ranked the Texas the fifth highest rated state for drunk driving, which puts hundreds of lives in danger.

While the act can have deadly consequences, it can also be easily prevented.

Earlier Tuesday, 3News reported how closing arguments were taking place in regards to the Brandon Portillo case. Portillo was found guilty of one charge of intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer, and two counts of intoxication assault of a peace officer.

The heartache of Darren Medlin's loss still feels fresh on the mind of his wife Gina.

"He was one of those guys that will stop what he's doing to render whatever type of aid it was," Gina said.

Medlin's end of watch was June 12, 2004 in the city of Grapevine, TX.

"It was 2:30 in the morning when he was killed, and I got my notification after 3:30," Gina said.

While Medlin's loss is felt by many, he is survived by his two daughters Laura and Sara.

"That's one thing I've really heard a lot about with my dad is how much he cared for others and he cared more about others than he did himself," Laura said.

Laura was only two years old when she lost her father. She had to learn through others about the man he was, especially in the police department.

"They can't replace him, as they always said, we can't replace Darren, but we can kind of help, you know, fill in the shoes, and be the dad that we know Darren was," Gina said.

Medlin's life was cut short by a drunk driver who was sentenced to twelve years, but ended up not serving his full sentence.

"It's not fair that the families who lose their loved ones don't get, you know, we get life sentencing. And they get to me a vacation in prison, because they were still getting out," Gina said.

With the death of her husband igniting a fire in her, Gina and Karen Freeto, who also lost someone to a DWI, created an act to enhance punishment for drunk drivers.

"So with me enhancing this bill with Karen Freeto and her husband, and it to me, it was like Darren is still working," Gina said.

Lt. Samantha Baldwin of the Corpus Police Department has been focused on DWI for seven years.

"And it's pretty much the same number across the board here in Nueces County, it's about 1000 a year, it doesn't seem to go down," Baldwin said.

Baldwin said she doesn't know what it's going to take to correct the deadly behavior.

"I'm not saying don't drink, just make that decision not to drive," Baldwin said. "And it really needs to be made on the front end versus the back end."

The cause serves as a way to honor Medlin's memory for many years to come.

"He's like a guardian angel for those that are killed and injured in the line of duty," Gina said."

For more information on how to help prevent drunk driving, visit the links below.

Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.): concernsofpolicesurvivors.org

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD): madd.org/texas

