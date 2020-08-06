CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our lives look and feel different compared to just a few months ago.

3News Reporter Mariah Gallegos visited with a family who shared their “last normal photo” with her. Here is their story:

“When I was starting school, I took a picture every single day of school,” Ernie Gomez recounted.

To anyone else, the picture may look like just a single moment, but to Ernie’s family it meant so much more. Ernie’s mother, Alma Gomez, made the photos a part of their daily routine to make sure his father would never have to miss out on seeing his son’s outfits or silly face of the day due to work.

“Because we wanted to send it to my dad, so, he could see how handsome I am,” Ernie said.

“Every morning, he already knew we were going to be taking a picture and sending them to Dad,” Alma said.

And while each day made for another picture to add to the album, one day stands out the most.

Day 115, the last day of school for Ernie before the pandemic, and the last normal picture for Ernie and his mom.

Ernie had this to say on his last “normal” day, “So, the one day we had Cowboy Day, so, we had to wear all the stuff what’s cowboys, so, I had a cowboy hat, cowboy shirt and cowboy boots.”

Alma remembered feeling a little heartbroken for her son when she got the news they would not be going back to school.

“He had just made friends and he was about to start t-ball, so, he was a little disappointed that wasn’t going to be able to happen,” Alma said.

Although his first year of school did not end the way they expected, a transition to Zoom learning did not stop Ernie from taking his morning “school” pictures.

“When I have a Zoom, I’ll take pictures of myself for every day,” he said.

