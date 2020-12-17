Family of men seriously hurt in Magellan explosion sue company due to injuries

The burn accident lawyers at Kherkher Garcia, LLP said the family is bringing the suit to hold Magellan accountable for their life-changing injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lawyers for two men that were seriously injured in the recent explosion at the Magellan facility on Refinery Row have filed a lawsuit against the company.

It was Dec. 5 when seven workers for the Crosby, TX-based Shelton Services Inc. were seriously injured in an explosion at the Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. terminal in Corpus Christi. The workers were cleaning a crude oil storage tank when the explosion occurred.

“This kind of catastrophe is never supposed to happen when large pipeline companies do what they’re supposed to do,” said Kherkher. “We aim to hold the defendant accountable, seek maximum justice for our clients, and help prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.”

