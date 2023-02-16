Friends, family travel to Austin to celebrate the life of Pastor Adam Carrington

Carrington was an advocate for the Hillcrest community and spoke with 3NEWS multiple times throughout his years of service to the community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday, one of Corpus Christi's religious leaders who passed away a few weeks ago will be laid to rest.

Senior Pastor Adam Carrington of Brooks A.M.E Worship Center passed away back on Jan. 26.

3NEWS was told he'd been battling an illness. The pastor has spoken with 3NEWS at the station on multiple occasions -- providing his insight on many issues within the Coastal Bend.

Carrington was also an advocate for the Hillcrest community. Fellow community members spoke with 3NEWS about his impact and how he welcomed others into his house of worship.

I just admired his stand and his commitment to speak for those who could not speak for themselves and using what God had blessed him with to enrich the lives of other people. And he was committed to doing that, and I admired him greatly," said Mount Zion Pastor Harry Williams.

Funeral services will be held Friday in Austin at the Grant Worship Center. The service will begin at noon.

