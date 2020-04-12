Local siblings share what the holiday season means to them after losing parents to COVID-19, has message for others

There are families across the world, the U.S., and right here in South Texas, who are now left with empty seats at the table after losing loved ones to COVID-19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 this year, the sentiment of "home for the holidays" takes on a deeper, more somber meaning.

3News spoke with the De Leon family a few months ago shortly after both of their parents died from the virus and on the same morning. Avelino De Leon was 78-years-old, and Anita De Leon was 73. The couple left behind four children and eight grandchildren.

On the morning of August 13, the couple died from COVID-19 complications after having battled the virus for well over a month in the hospital. Their children said there is some comfort in knowing their parents went together, but seeing those two empty chairs this holiday season, once filled with so much love, is now painful.

With the holiday season now well upon us, and as local COVID-19 cases continue to rise, their daughters and son want to encourage fellow Coastal Bend residents to keep their safety and that of others' in mind as they prepare to celebrate Christmas and welcome the new year.

"It was definitely sad. We tried to keep our traditions going because that's what they would have wanted," daughter Deborah De Leon said. "That's how we lived our life with them: with traditions."

Traditionally, the De Leon family would be gathering inside their parents' home to celebrate things like Halloween, an anniversary, or Thanksgiving.

This year, however, they celebrated what would have been their parents' 57th wedding anniversary at the cemetery where they are buried and spent Thanksgiving outside their parents' house, at separate tables.

"You're still missing our core. That was our base. Our parents. We did eat outside my parents' house. In spirit they were there with us," said Donna De Leon.

As Christmas and New Year's gets closer, the family hopes that Coastal Bend residents will heed the warnings of local health officials to avoid traveling, gathering in large groups or going out in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"Do Zoom, do cards, do Facetime, anything like that. Open your presents at the same time through Facetime or through Zoom. It's just not worth it. It's not. To celebrate Christmas, another Easter, another New Year's," Deborah said. "Just wait, you know? Until we get this vaccine.Try to make people safer until then."

The family shares that recent developments surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine(s) have been very hopeful news. When asked if they would take it once it becomes available to the public, it was an easy 'yes.'

"So I don’t have to go through this again. Losing my siblings, or anything, my family. I’d take it a heartbeat," shared Denise Garcia, the eldest sister.

Until then, the family says they're continuing to limit venturing out, that they've turned now to online shopping more than ever and just hope their fellow community members will prioritize their health and that of their neighbors as the holiday season continues.

"Wear your mask. Keep distancing your families. Don't hug. Fist bumps. I mean that's just all we have to do now," said Avelino De Leon, Jr. "It's different, but at least we're still somewhat together."

