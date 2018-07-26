Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Corpus Christi family had quite the surprise Monday morning when they found their home completely ransacked.

The Reyna family wasn't even finished unpacking their home when thieves struck leaving boxes turned over and furniture in the front and backyard.

According to Kimberly Reyna, the people who broke into her home even stashed stuff later underneath their house.

The Reyna family found out about what happened when animal control called saying a woman had found one of the family's dogs roaming nearby.

When Reyna's husband went to pick up the dog, he stopped by their house on 17th street and saw the furniture and mess in the front yard with the door wide open.

Every single room in the house looked like it had been turned upside down.

The thieves took expensive electronics, a card with the newlyweds wedding photos, their children's birth certificates, and social security cards.

"The things can be replaced, that wasn't our concern. It's just the fact that he left a complete mess like he took things that I...Of course, I can replace her social, but now it's out there," Reyna said.

A neighbor across the street captured on video of a man wearing a white shirt black shorts and black Nikes entering the home with a shopping cart and a dog.

The man can be seen taking various things from home starting a little before 7 a.m. The man was in and out for about an hour before leaving with the families two dogs.

One dog made its way back home, and the other was found nearby.

The couple believes the man in the video had help and some other thieves entered through the back windows. The Reyna family has since installed a security system.

According to Police, this is the third break-in in the area in a week.

