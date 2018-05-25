Corpus Christi's Parks & Recreation Department's Senior Community Services collaborated with the Mayor's Council on Aging for their ninth annual Cool Corpus Christi Fan Drive.

The collection will benefit senior citizens in need of a cooling system to provide some relief from the summer heat.

"Being seen in the community, to help out in the community, it's not just about our business that we do every day," said Angela Dunlap, community relations manager at Grande Communications. "It's about giving back to the community right here locally."

Fan drive organizers hope to reach a goal of 200 boxed fans. They'll be accepting donations of 16-20" box or standing oscillating fans, as well as monetary donations through June 15. You can drop off your donations to any of the following location:

Grande Communications - 6441 Saratoga Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78414

Lindale Senior Center - 3135 Swantner St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78404

Greenwood Senior Center - 4040 Greenwood Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78414

Garden Senior Center - 5325 Greely Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas 78412

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center - 654 Graham Rd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78418

WellMed at Six Points - 1661 S. Staples St., #160, Corpus Christi, Texas 78404

WellMed Shoreline - 1215 Santa Fe St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78404

WellMed at Northwest Blvd. - 13725 NW Blvd., Suite A, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410

WellMed at Wooldridge - 5846 Wooldridge Rd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78414

WellMed at Morgan - 2922 Morgan Ave., Corpus Christi, TX 78405

WellMed at South Alameda - 3262 S. Alameda St., Corpus Christi, TX 78404

WellMed at Crosstown - 2634 Gollihar Rd., Suite C, Corpus Christi, TX 78415

WellMed at Cabaniss Field - 3434 Saratoga Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78415

South Coast Family Medicine - 4458 S. Staples St., Corpus Christi, TX 78411

