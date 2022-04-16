Fans celebrated the beloved Queen of Tejano's birthday at a showing of 'Selena'

Saturday night, Alamo Drafthouse honored her birthday with a special screening of the 1997 "Selena" movie, starring Jennifer Lopez.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today would have been the 51st birthday for Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

Saturday night, Alamo Drafthouse honored her birthday with a special screening of the 1997 "Selena" movie, starring Jennifer Lopez. Fans were able to celebrate the life and times of the beloved Queen of Tejano on the big screen.

Our Simone Simpson attended the showing and caught up with fans who were there to honor her legacy. She spoke with Tina Hernandez who commented on the impact that Selena has had on the community.

Hernandez said that, of course, everyone loves her music, and that she is not only remembered and loved for her beauty, but for everything else she accomplished.

