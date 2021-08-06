Fans For Friends donation station happening June 11 at the Salvation Army Family Store

A contact-less drive-thru drop off will be held at the Salvation Army Family Store along South Padre Island Drive on Friday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking for a way to beat the heat, heads up.

The annual Fans For Friends event is coming up Friday. It's an opportunity to drop off a fan for those in need during the Salvation Army's Fans For Friends drive.

A contact-less drive-thru drop off will be held at the Salvation Army Family Store along South Padre Island Drive on Friday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All you have to do is pop your trunk open and a SA representative will collect your donated fans.

"They do not get sold," Captain Patrick Gesner with the SA said. "It's just the spot. We're taking for donations this year because of COVID-19. The fans will be given out to people in need a few weeks later."

Captain Gesner said you can apply to get a fan at the SA's food pantry's on the first Tuesday and Wednesday of each month.

Donations can also be mailed to the SA or donated online here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.