It's time again to help your neighbors get through another hot summer. Kiii-TV and the Salvation Army are holding another Fans for Friends fan drive on Wednesday.

"Every time I walk into my apartment it's like, 'My God, it's too hot in here.' So it's like, it would help if I had a fan," Amanda Flores said.

Flores is one of at least 250 people that the fan drive is designed to help. She and her kids were living at the Salvation Army until they moved into an apartment with the Salvation Army's help just two weeks ago, and the air conditioner doesn't work too well.

"I feel bad the most about it because of my kids. I have three kids. I always have to leave them in just underwear and panties because of how hot it is, and my baby, I have to leave him in pampers because he just sweats too much," Flores said.

"It's crazy to imagine but the heat index is already up to over 100 just this past weekend, and we're not even to July and August yet, which would be the hottest months," said Capt. Patrick Gesner of the Salvation Army.

Gesner said the fans are needed especially by the elderly who often need the relief but often don't say anything. Gesner, who suffered without a fan for a few weeks after a hurricane, said the fans make all the difference.

"You're just totally miserable. It's hard to do anything, or concentrate on anything else, when you're just suffering in the heat," Gesner said. "So this is just a great way to help, and trust me, it goes a long way by purchasing a fan for a family."

For those like Flores, one fan could make the difference in getting through our hot summers.

