The annual Fans for Friends fan drive kicked off Wednesday outside of the Kiii-TV studios.

The event is held in partnership with the Salvation Army and aims to help those in need stay cool during the summer. Fans and monetary donations were accepted throughout the day.

Kiii News Reporter Michelle Pedraza went Live with the details.

