The news about Jimmy Gonzalez spread quickly on social media Wednesday, with many offering prayers and support for his family and friends.

The Tejano music legend and member of Grupo Mazz died Wednesday morning in San Antonio.

On our 3News Facebook page alone, there were hundreds of comments. Many simply said rest in peace. Another described Gonzalez as a legend in the Tejano music culture with a beautiful voice.

At the Hi-Ho restaurant on Morgan Avenue, it was not hard to find people with something to say about Jimmy Gonzalez.

"He was one of our favorites," fan Simon Gonzales said. "His music will certainly not be forgotten."

The restaurant has pictures of the Grammy award winning singer proudly on display alongside the likes of other Tejano legends like Selena.

"He was a good friend," Rick Garcia said. "He used to come by here and loved to eat enchiladas."

Garcia said he couldn't believe it when he found out about Gonzalez's passing.

"It's so sad to know he won't be playing anymore," Garcia said. "Album after album, hit after hit."

Joseph Ramirez said it won't just be Gonzalez's incredible talent that will be greatly missed. He said the singer was well respected and was a friend.

"He was from Brownsville, but he had a home here in Corpus Christi," Ramirez said. "Anytime he could give back to the community, he was there."

At KSAB Tejano 99.9, the singer's voice hit the airwaves as the radio station played his music non-stop.

"Our way of saying we are going to miss Jimmy," said Dan Pena, program director at KSAB 99.9.

It as their tribute to the Tejano icon and the many hit songs he leaves behind.

"When I first heard Jimmy sing a song all by himself, and it was featured on one of the albums, I said, 'Wow, Jimmy can really sing,'" Pena said.

Pena said he always knew Gonzalez would make it big one day, and he had just talked to him on the phone last week saying he was feeling sick, but was wanting to get back to performing.

"The fans are heartbroken as well," Pena said. "Again, Jimmy, when he performed, he was one of these guys who would stick around and say hi to the fans. Well connected with his fans."

