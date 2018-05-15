It was announced Monday that Blake Farenthold has a new job which will require frequent trips to Washington D.C.

The Calhoun Port Authority, which runs the Port of Port Lavaca, confirms that Farenthold has been hired as their full-time legislative liaison.

According to a news release, the Port Authority said Farenthold has always been supportive, and that he will now assist in promoting their agenda in Washington and help to resolve funding concerns.

