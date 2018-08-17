Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Selena staple in a Corpus Christi neighborhood sees it's last days as crews get ready to give the piece of artwork its first makeover in 20-years.

Members of Stop Bullying Texas hosted a farewell to the Selena Mural Thursday evening at the intersection of Times Market and Elvira Street.

Organizers of the new mural said you could expect vibrant colors to help represent the Queen of Tejano.

"Because she's from this neighborhood the Molina. She didn't move to Hollywood she stayed right here in Molina, and that's why I feel like I have to represent her now that she's dead, she can not repaint this mural herself," said Eric Tunchez, director of Stop Bullying.

According to Tunchez, he has received both the blessing from the original artist and Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla, to go forward with the new painting.

This weekend crews will begin the upgrades by power washing before they can bring out the brushes.

Crews hope to have the project finished by Oct.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII