ROCKPORT, Texas — This weekend, Rockport's Cultural Arts District will be hosting their monthly Farmer's Market downtown. More details here.

The market usually takes place the second Saturday of each month.

There was a market in February, but because of COVID-19 they were not able to host one in March.

Jennifer Day, the Executive Director of the Rockport Cultural Arts District, says they will be sure to practice social distancing.

"The stations will be far enough apart and we'll certainly promote the social distancing," Day said.

There will be open galleries, boutiques and sidewalk sales.

Many vendors have also installed hand washing stations and social distancing marks on the floors.

