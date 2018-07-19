Corpus Christi (kIII News) — Spectators of the 2018 Youth Sailing World Championship out at the Corpus Christi Bayfront Wednesday got a special treat -- organizers of the downtown farmers market brought the market to them!

The downtown farmers market teamed up with the Corpus Christi Yacht Club to offer one of their biggest markets ever.

Kiii News Reporter Taylor Alanis went Live from the Bayfront with the latest.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII