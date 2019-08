CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Fastest Growing and Highest Paying Occupations in the Coastal Bend Seminar is being held by Texas A&M University Corpus Christi on Thursday, August 29th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Garcia Arts and Education Center on 2021 Agnes St.

The seminar is to help people on the hunt for a job to find employment opportunities in the community and what education opportunities they will need to take advantage of in order to get those jobs.

